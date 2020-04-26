COVID-19 cluster Northpoint City to remain open, will roll out disinfecting robots to fight spread of virus

SINGAPORE: Shopping mall Northpoint City will remain open and roll out a series of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including using UV-disinfecting autonomous mobile robots, a spokesperson for the mall said on Sunday (Apr 26).

The Yishun mall, which is owned by Frasers Property, was one of the new COVID-19 clusters identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Apr 25). It is made up of seven previously identified cases.



"Necessary measures" have been taken to ensure the safety of all staff members, tenants and shoppers at the mall, said the spokesperson.

This includes existing safe distancing measures, temperature screening for all shoppers and frequent disinfecting and thorough cleaning of the mall. Contact tracing measures using the SafeEntry app is being implemented, added the spokesperson.



In addition, the disinfecting mobile robots which emit UV-C rays to eradicate viruses will also be introduced, said the spokesperson.



Three cleaners at Northpoint City tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 14 and 15, confirmed the spokesperson.

"All parties who have been in close contact with the individuals were identified and placed on leave of absence following this," said the spokesperson. "The health and safety of our staff, tenants and shoppers remain our utmost priority.

"We urge all shoppers to remain vigilant, practice good hygiene and to immediately seek medical attention should they exhibit any symptoms associated with COVID-19."

