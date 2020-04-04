75 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; events venue in Tanjong Katong among 4 new clusters

SINGAPORE: A total of 75 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Saturday (Apr 4), the highest daily increase to date, bringing the national total to 1,189 infections.

Of the new cases, 69 are local infections. Six are imported with a travel history to Europe, North and South America and ASEAN.

Forty of the new infections are linked to previous cases or clusters, while 29 are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Four new clusters have also been identified, including three workers' dormitories and events venue The Orange Ballroom in Tanjong Katong.

As for previously announced clusters, four additional cases have been linked to Mustafa Centre, bringing the total to 19 cases.

The cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has also grown to 41 confirmed cases, after 17 additional infections were linked.

One additional case is linked to the cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory (18 Toh Guan Road East), which has a total of 18 confirmed cases now.

Three additional cases are linked to the cluster at a construction site at Project Glory (50 Market Street), which has a total of nine confirmed cases.



The number of cases linked to the Keppel Shipyard cluster has also increased to six cases.

NEW CLUSTERS

The four new clusters announced on Saturday are: Sungei Tengah Lodge (500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road) with three cases; Toh Guan Dormitory (19A Toh Guan Road East) with five cases; Cochrane Lodge II (49 Admiralty Road West) with four cases; and The Orange Ballroom (845 Geylang Road) with four cases.

The Orange Ballroom offers wedding packages and serves as a venue for other events.

MORE CASES FROM PUBLIC HEALTHCARE SECTOR

There have been more COVID-19 cases from the public healthcare sector.

CASE 1137

Case 1137 is a porter at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The 24-year-old Malaysian woman is a long term pass holder with no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. As she had been identified as a contact of Case 853, she was issued a home quarantine order on Mar 31, MOH said. She reported onset of symptoms on Apr 1, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Apr 3 afternoon.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). Prior to hospital admission, she had not gone to work.



CASE 1151

Case 1151 is a healthcare assistant at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) but had not gone to work since onset of symptoms.

The 20-year-old Malaysian woman who is a Singapore work pass holder has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 31, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Apr 3. She is currently warded in an isolation room at SKH.

CASE 1159

Case 1159 is a patient service associate at NCID, but had not interacted with any patients or visitors since onset of symptoms.

The 33-year-old Singaporean woman has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. She reported onset of symptoms on Apr 3, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on the same day. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 1170

Case 1170 is an administrative staff at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and had not gone to work since onset of symptoms.

The 54-year-old Singapore permanent resident has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. As she had been identified as a family member of Case 953, she was issued a home quarantine order on Apr 3.

She reported onset of symptoms on Apr 2, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Apr 4. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

To date, a total of 297 cases have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 500 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while 26 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 386 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 have been isolated and are cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

Singapore on Saturday reported its sixth death from COVID-19, an 88-year-old permanent resident with no recent travel history to affected places. The man had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes.

New clusters have been emerging in the past week, including a cluster at the Ce La Vi rooftop bar at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore Cricket Club and Mustafa Centre.



"DECISIVE MOVE" TO CLOSE MOST WORKPLACES

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday said the time has come for Singapore to make a "decisive move" to close most workplaces and impose full home-based learning for schools.

Most workplaces, with the exception of essential services and key economic sectors, will be closed.

“Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open. They are essential services,” Mr Lee added.

The move will ensure that most of Singapore’s workforce stays at home and limits their physical interaction to as few people as possible, said Mr Lee.



