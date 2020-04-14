COVID-19: Cochrane Lodge 2 dormitory declared an isolation area

SINGAPORE: An eighth foreign worker dormitory, Cochrane Lodge 2, has been gazetted as an isolation area to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The dormitory in Sembawang was declared an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act, according to a notice by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the Government Gazette.

The notice came into effect on Monday (Apr 13).

The premises under isolation at Cochrane Lodge 2 are Blocks A, B, C, D, and E at 49 Admiralty Road West.

On Monday, eight more COVID-19 cases were linked to the cluster at Cochrane Lodge 2, which now has 25 cases.

Cochrane Lodge 2 is the latest dormitory to be declared an isolation area, after Singapore saw a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases linked to dormitories recently.

View of Cochrane Lodge One dormitory. (Screengrab: Google Maps)

On Apr 5, two foreign worker dormitories - S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite Toh Guan dormitory - were gazetted as isolation areas.

On Monday, 222 new cases were linked to the cluster at the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which now has a total of 586 cases.

Eight additional cases were linked to the cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory on Monday, which has a total of 84 confirmed cases.

Toh Guan Dormitory was declared an isolation area on Apr 6. It houses about 4,500 foreign workers. As of Monday, Toh Guan Dormitory has 67 confirmed cases, with 22 new cases linked to the facility.

On Apr 9, two blocks at Sungei Tengah Lodge at Old Choa Chu Kang Road were declared isolation areas. Eight more blocks were later added to the notice on the same day.

The dormitory, which has 10 residential blocks and can house up to 25,000 workers, is one of Singapore's largest workers' dormitories.



In total, Sungei Tengah Lodge has 157 COVID-19 cases, after 77 more cases were linked to the cluster on Monday.



Worker dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge at Old Choa Chu Kang Road was declared an isolation area after a spike of COVID-19 cases there.

On Apr 9, Tampines Dormitory became the fifth foreign worker dormitory to be declared an isolation area.

As of Monday, there were 53 confirmed cases at Tampines Dormitory.

On Apr 11, Acacia Lodge and Cochrane Lodge 1 were the sixth and seventh dormitories to be declared isolation areas.

As of Monday, there were 29 cases at Acacia Lodge and 39 cases at Cochrane Lodge 1.

