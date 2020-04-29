ComfortDelGro launches food delivery service using taxis

SINGAPORE: Food and beverage outlets now have a new delivery service option – using ComfortDelGro taxis.

Starting from Wednesday (Apr 29), F&B outlets can sign up for the delivery service, called ComfortDelivery, and have "immediate access to a fleet of 10,000 taxis" for food deliveries, said the transport operator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ComfortDelivery is available daily from 9am to 10pm. Delivery charges are distance-based, starting at S$6.50. F&B outlets that book a taxi for two drop-offs in a single booking will receive a discounted rate starting at S$8.50.



The service was set up to help taxi drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the "circuit breaker" period, ComfortDelGro said in a news release.



Advertisement

Advertisement

All fees go directly to the taxi drivers, with no additional fees imposed on the drivers or F&B outlets during the circuit breaker period, which ends on Jun 1.



Taxi drivers will bid for the delivery jobs via the ComfortDelivery Driver app, and will receive payment from the F&B outlets upon collection through PayNow or cash.

Through the app, F&B outlets can also track the location of the taxi, as well as the time of delivery.

F&B businesses with more than one outlet will require separate accounts for each pick-up location. About 20 orders of up to three different destinations per order can be made at any one time.



Taxi drivers will receive training on how to use the app, as well as food safety, said ComfortDelGro.

They will also be required to adhere to safe distancing measures recommended by the Singapore Food Association, including the contactless delivery process.

"With ComfortDelivery, we want to give all F&B businesses access to fast, reliable and affordable delivery service that benefits people who ask for the food to be delivered to them," said ComfortDelGro Taxi chief executive Ang Wei Neng.

"In the process, our cabbies can also earn some extra income during these very challenging times."

ComfortDelivery has been on trial since Apr 23, with F&B restaurants The Peranakan and The Straits Clan’s Kin participating in the test run.

ComfortDelGro has rolled out several measures to help its taxi drivers during the COVID-19 outbreak, with rental waivers, grocery deliveries, as well as a pilot programme with food delivery service Foodpanda,



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram