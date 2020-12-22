Sole COVID-19 case in community went to Southern Islands in group of 12: MOH

SINGAPORE: The sole COVID-19 case in the community reported on Monday (Dec 21) went on a Southern Islands tour in a group of 12 people on Dec 14, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Investigations are ongoing to assess if there was any breach of safe management measures when the 39-year-old Singaporean woman was on the tour with three families, including hers, MOH said on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman is asymptomatic and was detected when she was tested for COVID-19 before a scheduled cruise trip.

She was taken by ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the following day, when her test came back positive.

The National Public Health Laboratory has run further tests to verify that she is positive for COVID-19 infection and her serological test result is pending, said the ministry.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman lives at Jurong West Street 93 and had been at work at Ruising Chemicals at 18 Boon Lay Way before her test result was confirmed, MOH added.

"Epidemiological investigations are in progress. In the meantime, all her identified close contacts, including her family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that we can detect asymptomatic cases," said MOH.

Serological tests will also be done on her household and family contacts to determine if she could have been infected by them.

Advertisement

In addition to the sole community case, Singapore also reported nine imported COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram