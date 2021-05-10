3 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including two linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE: Three community cases were among 19 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (May 10), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Two of the three community cases work in Changi Airport Terminal 3 and are linked to Case 62873, an 88-year-old airport cleaner employed by Ramky Cleantech Services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining 16 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, MOH said.







Advertisement

Advertisement

FOUR NEW CASES OF B1617 VARIANT FROM INDIA



Singapore on Sunday reported four community cases that were "preliminarily positive" for the B1617 variant of the coronavirus - a variant that was first detected in India - that are pending further confirmatory tests.

They are a Grab driver, a property risk assessment employee, a cleaner and an auxiliary police officer at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Advertisement

Other COVID-19 variants that have been found in Singapore include the B11281 variant that was first detected in Brazil, the B1351 variant first detected in South Africa and two variants - B117 and B1525 - first found in the UK.



Co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said last week that the new variant strains are more infectious and are causing larger clusters in Singapore.



COVID-19 MEASURES STEPPED UP AT AIRPORT, SEAPORT



All workers at Changi Airport’s operating terminals and Singapore's seaport will be tested for COVID-19 after the emergence of clusters linked to the facilities.

About 9,000 workers from Terminal 1, Terminal 3 and Jewel Changi Airport will be tested. Terminal 2 is not operating.

Nearly 4,000 port workers will be tested as well. As of 3pm on Sunday, 2,750 port workers have tested negative. The remaining workers were scheduled to have been tested by Sunday night.



As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,378 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram