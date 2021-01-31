Aviation screening officer who met 12 others for tennis after developing symptoms among new community COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: An aviation screening officer who met 12 other people for tennis after developing symptoms was among the new community COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday (Jan 30).

Three community cases were among the 58 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, and this comes after the country reported seven consecutive days of no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections.



The number of daily cases reported on Saturday is the highest since Sep 11 last year, when 86 cases were reported.



AVIATION SCREENING OFFICER AT CHANGI AIRPORT

The 72-year-old Singaporean works for Certis Cisco as an aviation screening officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and is unlinked. His job entails screening baggage of arrival passengers via X-ray scanners, and directing passengers to the baggage screening lanes.



On Monday, he had received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre located at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

MOH said he developed a cough and sore throat on the same day, but did not seek medical treatment.

"As the vaccine does not contain live virus, he could not have been infected due to vaccination," said MOH.

"It is possible for one to be infected just before or just after vaccination as it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination."

He went to work on Wednesday and was tested as part of rostered routine testing (RRT).

MOH said that he met 12 other people for tennis on Thursday at the National Service Resort & Country Club at 10 Changi Coast Walk, which has been added to the list of locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious.

His RRT pooled test result returned positive for the virus on Thursday night and he was individually tested at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) later that night. The test result came back positive the next day.

His earlier routine COVID-19 tests - the last of which was on Jan 15 - were negative. His serology test result has also come back negative, indicating a likely current infection, said MOH.



MOH added that it is conducting investigations to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant prevailing safe management measures at the National Service Resort & Country Club.



CLEANER AT YISHUN COFFEE SHOP

The second community case is a 68-year-old permanent resident who works as a cleaner at Broadway coffee shop at Block 848 Yishun Street 81.



The man developed a sore throat and body aches on Tuesday but did not seek medical treatment. He went to work the next day, and developed a runny nose that night.



On Thursday, he stayed at home and sought medical treatment at a polyclinic the day after, where he tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to NCID. His serology test result is pending, said the ministry.



HOMEMAKER AND SPOUSE OF CLEANER

The remaining case is the wife of the cleaner, a 69-year-old permanent resident who is a homemaker.



She developed a cough and flu last Saturday but did not seek medical treatment until Friday when she went to a polyclinic with her husband.

She was tested for COVID-19 and her result came back positive on the same day. She was also taken to NCID.



All three new community cases reported on Saturday did not seek medical treatment immediately after developing symptoms.

"We strongly urge everyone to do their part to reduce the risk of transmission. Those who are unwell, including those showing early/mild symptoms, should be socially responsible and seek medical attention immediately and stay at home to prevent the spread of illness to others," said MOH.



Of the 58 new infection reported on Saturday, 55 were imported and no new infections were found in foreign worker dormitories.



As of Saturday, Singapore has a total of 59,507 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities.



