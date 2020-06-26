Singapore reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 219 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Jun 26), taking the national total to 42,955.

The new infections include six in the community, comprising five Singaporeans or permanent residents and one work pass holder, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

The vast majority of cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

More details will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.

From Jul 1, all individuals aged 13 and above who present symptoms of acute respiratory infection at the first instance will be tested for COVID-19.

The move is part of Singapore's strategy to quickly isolate cases and prevent large clusters of infection from forming amid an expected rise in cases, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Thursday.



Whil Mr Gan acknowledged that the number of cases in the community remains low, he said the country still needs to stay vigilant to prevent more infections.

Singapore is in Phase 2 of its reopening, following a two-month-long circuit breaker period designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

