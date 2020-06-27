11 community cases among 291 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 291 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Jun 27), including 11 cases in the community.

This brings Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases to 43,246.

Of the new community cases, five are Singaporeans or permanent residents and six are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary daily update.

The remaining cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.



More information on the cases will be released on Saturday night, MOH said.

OBSERVING SAFE DISTANCING DURING GE2020

The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources on Friday reminded members of the public to continue observing safe distancing measures amid the upcoming General Election.



After Nomination Day on Jun 30, political parties and candidates are expected to ramp up campaigning activities in the run up to Polling Day on Jul 10.









Singapore on Jun 19 entered Phase 2 of its reopening after a "circuit breaker" period to curb the spread of COVID-19.



When encountering candidates on their walkabouts, the "required actions and best practices" include avoiding physical contact with candidates and their supporters, said the ministry.



"Refrain from shaking hands or engaging in greetings where there is physical contact, such as fist bumps or high fives," it added.

Members of the public should maintain a distance of 1m from other individuals, such as when interacting with candidates or queuing for campaigning items like flyers.



They should also continue to wear a face mask when interacting with candidates and "refrain from following or crowding around" candidates and their supporters.



