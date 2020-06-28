COVID-19: Singapore reports 11 new community cases for second day, out of 213 infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 11 new community cases of COVID-19 for the second day, out of a total of 213 new infections as of noon on Sunday (Jun 28).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 43,459.

Of the new community cases, six are Singaporeans or permanent residents and five are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary daily update.

The remaining new cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories, MOH added.



Further updates will be released on Sunday night, the health ministry said.

Singapore on Jun 19 entered Phase 2 of its reopening after a circuit breaker period of almost two months to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Globally, nearly 10 million people have been infected with COVID-19, with about 500,000 fatalities.

MOH on Saturday reminded the public that it is "critical" to continue to exercise caution to keep the number of new cases under control as activities resume in Phase 2. It added that everyone must adhere to safe management principles.

This came after SportSG said that all ActiveSG indoor sport halls would be closed for a “time-out” on Sunday, after safe management measures were breached by a group of badminton players that included a positive COVID-19 case.

Also on Saturday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement that Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to allow cross-border travel for certain groups of people, including residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes.

Travellers would have to adhere to a set of COVID-19 prevention and public health measures, said MFA, adding that the measures are being discussed and will have to be mutually agreed upon by both countries.

