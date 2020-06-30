Singapore reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 246 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jun 30), taking the national total to 43,907.

The new cases include six in the community - three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and three are work pass holders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

Further details will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.

Advertisement

Advertisement







Tourism-linked businesses will be allowed to reopen in stages during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" reopening, beginning with 13 attractions from Jul 1.



After three months of closure, the casinos at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore and Singapore Zoo may resume operations after having had their safe reopening proposals approved, the Singapore Tourism Board said in a media release.

The other attractions that can reopen from Jul 1 are: ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark and Observation Deck, Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, S.E.A. Aquarium, Madame Tussauds, Jurong Bird Park, River Safari, Bounce and Zero Latency.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram