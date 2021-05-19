34 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 pre-school teachers

SINGAPORE: A total of 34 new COVID-19 community cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (May 19), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Thirty of the new community infections are linked to previous cases, while four are currently unlinked. Among them, 28 cases had already been placed in quarantine earlier.



The remaining four cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry. Of these, three are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents. No new cases were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Singapore reported a total of 38 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.



Among the new community cases are three primary school students from St Anthony's Canossian, St Stephen's and White Sands. There is one case from Yu Ying Secondary School and one from Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Kindergarten.

Two pre-school teachers - from Safari House (Lakeside) and My First Skool at Block 235 Bukit Panjang - have also been also infected.



The five students and two pre-school teachers are linked to previous infections.

ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE AMONG UNLINKED CASES

A 24-year-old Singaporean who works as a basic care assistant at Alexandra Hospital is among the four unlinked community cases.

There is also a 45-year-old Singaporean who works as a delivery man at Fairfield Book Publishers, a 28-year-old Singaporean who works as an engineer at Patec, as well as a fully vaccinated 45-year-old Singaporean who is a safe distancing ambassador who was deployed at Westgate.

All of them experienced symptoms such as cough, fever and body aches prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

CHANGI AIRPORT CLUSTER GROWS

Seven more cases have been linked to the cluster at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Three are primary school students: A 12-year-old Singaporean from White Sands Primary School, an 11-year-old Singaporean from St Stephen's School and a 12-year-old Singaporean from St Anthony's Canossian Primary School. All of them are family members and household contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The other cases linked to the Changi Airport cluster are a 31-year-old Filipino who works part-time as a serving staff member at Nana's Green Tea at DUO Galleria, a 33-year-old Chinese national who is an inspection officer at AFPD, a 46-year-old Singaporean who works as a swimming coach and a 62-year-old Singaporean who works at as an attendant at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

These cases are also all family members or household contacts of previously confirmed infections.

LEARNING POINT CLUSTER

The Learning Point cluster has grown by another three cases. There is a six-year-old permanent resident who studies at Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Kindergarten. The boy is a family member and household of a previously confirmed case, an eight-year-old permanent resident who is a student at Yu Neng Primary School.

A 39-year-old permanent resident who is self-employed and a 69-year-old fully vaccinated Singaporean retiree were also linked to the cluster.

CHANGI PRISON COMPLEX CLUSTER

The three new cases linked to Changi Prison had already been quarantined earlier. They are all Singaporean inmates, aged 28, 46 and 56 years. All of them were close contacts of a previously confirmed case known as Case 63160, a 39-year-old Chinese national who is employed by SATS Food Services as a cook at Changi Prison Complex.

CASES LINKED TO DIFFERENT CLUSTERS

One more case, who had already been quarantined, has been linked to the Marina Bay Sands Casino dealer cluster.

Case 63439 is a 32-year-old Malaysian who also works as a dealer at the casino. She is a close contact of two previously confirmed cases.



A 39-year-old Filipino foreign domestic worker has been traced to a cluster linked to a previously confirmed case, a 53-year-old male Singaporean who works as a personal chauffeur.

The Filipino woman is also a household contact of another foreign domestic worker, who also previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the linked cases is a 39-year-old permanent resident who is a pre-school teacher at Safari House (Lakeside) has been linked to a Case 63290, 64-year-old permanent resident who is currently unemployed.

FIVE NEW CLUSTERS

Five new clusters were identified on Wednesday. The first is linked to Jin Tai Tong Food Industries. Two more cases - a warehouse assistant at Jin Tai Tong Chinese medical centre and a warehouse assistant at Jin Tai Tong Food Industries - are workplace contacts of a previously confirmed case, a 55-year-old Singaporean who works as a warehouse assistant at Jin Tai Mart.

A cluster linked to Sms Infocomm (Singapore) now has a total of three infections. A 29-year-old Malaysian woman who works there was linked to the cluster on Wednesday. She is a close contact of a previously confirmed case, who also works at the company.

The third new cluster is linked to a 29-year-old Singaporean who works as a digital web designer. A 65-year-old Singaporean who works at SP Trading and a 64-year-old Singaporean homemaker have been linked to him.

The fourth new cluster comprises three new cases linked to a 77-year-old Singaporean who is a homemaker. The new cases are a 15-year-old Singaporean who studies at Yu Ying Secondary School, a 44-year-old Filipino foreign domestic worker and a 48-year-old Singaporean who works as a logistics officer at Ceva Logistics.

The remaining cluster is linked to a 22-year-old Singaporean who works at Invade who previously tested positive. The newly linked case is a 48-year-old Singaporean who works as a personal chauffeur.

OTHER LINKED CASES

The other linked cases reported on Thursday include a pre-school teacher at My First Skool (235 Bukit Panjang), a pastor at Hearts Alive Church, a software engineer at M-DAQ, a homemaker and a flight stewardess at Jetstar Asia Airways.



INCREASE IN COMMUNITY CASES

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has increased from 49 cases in the week before to 187 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from nine cases in the week before to 49 cases in the past week.

Among the 270 confirmed cases reported from May 13 to May 19, a total of 77 cases have tested positive for their serology tests while 163 have tested negative. A further 30 serology test results are pending.



Forty-nine more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing Singapore's total recoveries to 61,183.

There are 221 cases still in hospital. Most of them are stable or improving, and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 254 are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.











SINGAPORE SHIFTS VACCINATION STRATEGY

The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced several updates to Singapore's vaccination roll-out at a press conference on Tuesday.

The interval between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended to between six and eight weeks, up from the current three to four weeks.



"Instead of having a good number of people getting maximum protection, we make sure we get the maximum number of people get good protection," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.



The task force also announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to be used for children between 12 and 15 years old.



Those aged between 40 to 44 years will also be invited to register for their vaccinations from Wednesday, Mr Ong said.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,689 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities from the disease.



