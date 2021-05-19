34 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: A total of 34 new COVID-19 community cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (May 19), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Thirty of the new community infections are linked to previous cases, while four are currently unlinked. Among them, 28 cases had already been placed in quarantine earlier.

The remaining four cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry in its preliminary daily update. Of these, three are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Singapore reported a total of 38 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, MOH said.



SINGAPORE SHIFTS VACCINATION STRATEGY

The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced several updates to Singapore's vaccination roll-out at a press conference on Tuesday.

The interval between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended to between six and eight weeks, up from the current three to four weeks.



"Instead of having a good number of people getting maximum protection, we make sure we get the maximum number of people get good protection," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.



The task force also announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to be used for children between 12 and 15 years old.



Those aged between 40 to 44 years will also be invited to register for their vaccinations from Wednesday, Mr Ong said.



NO SINGAPORE VARIANT



MOH on Tuesday said that there is “no truth whatsoever” in the assertion in several news reports in India that there is a Singapore variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The articles cited tweets from Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, which said that the new strain is “extremely dangerous for children” and could result in a third wave of infections in India.

MOH said in response on Tuesday that “there is no ‘Singapore variant’”.

“The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B16172 variant, which originated in India,” the ministry said.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,689 COVID-19 cases.



