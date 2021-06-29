5 new COVID-19 locally transmitted cases in Singapore, all linked to previous infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jun 29), all of whom were linked to previous cases.

Four cases had already been placed in quarantine and one was detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also five imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, four were detected upon arrival, while one developed illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In all, Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.



Advertisement

Advertisement







TESTING OPERATIONS AT HENDERSON CRESCENT, ENG WATT STREET

MOH said on Monday that it concluded COVID-19 testing at 105 Henderson Crescent on Jun 25, involving 591 residents and visitors.

Advertisement

Of these, 584 people were found to be negative, while seven tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing also concluded at 66 Eng Watt Street on Jun 27. All 145 residents and visitors tested were found to be negative for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,563 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram