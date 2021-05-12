Starbucks at Plaza Singapura, LBC Express at Lucky Plaza added to list of places COVID-19 cases were at

SINGAPORE: Starbucks at Plaza Singapura and LBC Express Airfreight at Lucky Plaza have been added to a list of public places COVID-19 community cases were at during their infectious period.

This comes after a 50 year-old permanent resident who works at the two locations tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) daily update on Tuesday (May 11).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man works part-time as a barista at Starbucks at Plaza Singapura and a general worker at LBC Express at Lucky Plaza. He is also an IT support staff member at Kulicke and Soffa.

Other locations added to the list include M171 Gourmet Street Coffeeshop at 171 MacPherson Road. One of the COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday works there. The woman, a 55 year-old Singaporean woman, is the wife of an aviation officer who works at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

The M171 coffee shop was frequented five times for eight hours a day between May 3 and May 7, according to MOH.

Other places added to the list include: KFC and Food Junction at Junction 8, a hairdresser at Orchard Central and a goldsmith at Joo Chiat Complex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The list of new locations is as follows:

​​​​​​​

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore on Tuesday reported 13 community cases among 25 new COVID-19 infections.

Of the new community cases, 10 are linked to previous cases, including seven linked to the cluster at Changi Airport.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram