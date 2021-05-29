23 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Saturday (May 29).

Nineteen infections were linked to previous cases, including 13 which had been placed in quarantine. The other six were detected through surveillance testing.

Four infections had no links to earlier cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also 10 imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Five were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In total, 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Saturday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.













SAFE MANAGEMENT MEASURES WORKING FOR NOW



Stricter COVID-19 safe management measures are working for now, and there is no need for a "further tightening of posture" at this point, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, said this as he announced more support measures for businesses affected by current restrictions during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), which are to last through Jun 13.

"Our assessment is that the measures are working, and they are having an effect in controlling the spread of the virus," he said. "We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely."



He added that the Government will give a detailed update on Monday at the next multi-ministry task force press conference.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,003 COVID-19 cases and 32 fatalities.









