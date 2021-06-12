12 new COVID-19 community infections in Singapore, including 5 unlinked cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Saturday (Jun 12), including five with no links to previous cases.

Seven were linked to previous cases, with two already in quarantine and five detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also nine imported cases - all returning Singaporeans or permanent residents. They have been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

This takes the daily case count to 21.

Details of the cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.



New community cases in Singapore have been in the single digits for a week before Saturday's count of 12 infections. The last time it hit double digits was on Jun 5 when there were 13 cases.



ION ORCHARD TO SHUT TEMPORARILY AFTER 3 WORKER TEST POSITIVE

ION Orchard is closed for four days from Saturday as a precautionary measure after several COVID-19 cases were linked to the mall.



The closure started at 7am on Saturday and will end at 7am on Wednesday, the mall's operator said.

In a notice to tenants, the operator said that all staff and tenants - including contractors and vendors who worked at the mall from May 28 to Jun 11 - will be required to undergo a swab test during the period of closure.

Special testing operations will also be conducted for staff members who had been working at the mall from May 28.

Members of the public who had visited the shops or used the services at ION Orchard from Jun 3 to Jun 11 will also be offered free COVID-19 testing.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 62,266 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities.

