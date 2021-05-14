24 new community cases in Singapore among 52 new COVID-19 infections

SINGAPORE: Twenty-four community cases were among 52 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (May 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since Jan 30, when 58 cases were reported.

Twenty of the new community cases are linked to previous clusters, of which 13 have been linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

Among them, 16 cases have already been placed on quarantine earlier.

The remaining 28 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. Of these, 19 are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents, said the ministry in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, MOH said.











GATHERINGS LIMITED TO 2, NO DINING-IN

Group gatherings will be capped at two, down from the current five, as part of tightened restrictions announced on Friday.

“This will apply across the board, so if you want to go out for anything, grocery shopping, exercise, maximum of two persons henceforth," said Mr Lawrence Wong, the co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

Households will also be allowed to receive only two distinct visitors a day. The previous limit was five.

Other measures that were introduced included a suspension of dining-in at food outlets, while working from home will again be the default at workplaces.

The new restrictions take effect from Sunday until Jun 13.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,505 COVID-19 cases.

