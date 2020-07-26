COVID-19 cases in Singapore top 50,000 with 481 new infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 481 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jul 26), including five infections in the community.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 50,369.



Advertisement

Advertisement

All the community cases are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There are also four imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said MOH.

Further updates will be announced in a later update, the ministry added.

Advertisement

Advertisement







Singapore and Malaysia have settled arrangements for cross-border travel between both countries, but are not yet ready to allow daily commuting, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said on Sunday, following a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.



Applications will open on Aug 10 for the Reciprocal Green Lane and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement.

"I would say, give us a couple of weeks to monitor the (COVID-19) figures, both in Malaysia, in particular Johor, and in Singapore. And as we gain greater confidence that the control of the pandemic is well-executed in both places, we can then begin the discussions for how we can allow daily commuting," said Dr Balakrishnan.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram