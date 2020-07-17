327 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with 9 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 327 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Jul 17), with nine infections in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 47,453.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the new community cases, there are six Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders.

There are also three imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

The rest of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The ministry said it will announce more details on Friday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement







Singapore is in Phase 2 of its reopening after a "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19, with businesses gradually resuming operations.

Weak external demand and the COVID-19 circuit breaker measures, which shuttered non-essential businesses for almost two months, have taken a toll on the economy.

Singapore is now in a technical recession after two consecutive quarter-on-quarter contractions. Gross domestic product shrank 41.2 per cent in the April to June quarter, deepening the 3.3 per cent contraction in the first three months.

On Thursday, MOH added more locations to its list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

They include the Resorts World Sentosa Casino on three different occasions, Mustafa Centre and Tekka Centre on two different occasions.

Several shopping malls were also added to the list - New World Centre, Sembawang Shopping Centre and Northpoint City on two different occasions.

The Traffic Police's headquarters was added to the list as well.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram