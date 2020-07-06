23 community cases among 183 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 183 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Jul 6), including 23 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a preliminary update.

This brings the national tally to 44,983.



There are three Singaporeans or permanent residents among the new community cases, and 20 work pass holders.



"From our preliminary investigations, of these 23 cases, five were close contacts of earlier cases, and had already been placed on quarantine. Another seven are migrant workers who reside together at a temporary accommodation arranged by their company," said MOH.



The ministry added that these cases were identified from the periodic screening of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories, and that some may be past infections.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other cases.



There were also three imported cases, all of whom had been placed on a stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The remaining new cases on Monday are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry said.



MOH will announce further updates later in the day.







Singapore authorities said last week that an increase in the average number of new COVID-19 cases in the community per day is “not unexpected”, as more activities resume and the number of interactions increases during Phase 2 of Singapore's post-"circuit breaker" reopening.



From next Monday, cinemas are also allowed to reopen, with up to 50 patrons in each cinema hall.

Hotels in Singapore may also apply to reopen for staycation bookings. However, hotels will have to comply with various safe management measures to do so.

