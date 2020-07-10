Singapore reports 191 new COVID-19 infections; 16 cases in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 191 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Jul 10), including 16 cases in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary update.

There are seven Singaporeans or permanent residents among the new community cases and nine work pass holders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vast majority of Friday's infections are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the ministry.

There is also one imported case who was placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be provided by MOH later in the day.







Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday, the ministry announced that a 38-year-old male Bangladeshi national who tested positive for COVID-19 had died on Tuesday. The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Jun 28 after suffering a seizure, and subsequently developed intracranial haemorrhage.

"The preliminary cause of death is cardiorespiratory failure, pending further investigations by the coroner," said MOH.

His death was not added to the official death toll, which stands at 26.

Around 30 locations were on Thursday added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

The locations include a driving centre, malls and food and beverage outlets visited by the confirmed cases between Jun 25 and Jul 7.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

