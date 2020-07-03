Singapore reports 169 new COVID-19 infections, including 11 community cases and 3 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 169 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Jul 3), including 11 cases in the community and three imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 44,479.

There are three Singaporeans or permanent residents among the new community cases, and eight work pass holders.

MOH said the three imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of the cases reported on Friday are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH added.



The ministry will announce more details in a later update.

MOH said on Thursday that it placed 58 households living at Block 111 Tampines Street 11 under active phone surveillance and is facilitating COVID-19 testing for them and their visitors.

"This is a precautionary measure after MOH had detected nine confirmed cases from two households residing at the block. As these households and visitors are not close contacts of the confirmed cases, they are assessed to have a low risk of being infected," the health ministry added.

Of the 85 tests that have been completed so far, all the results have come back negative for COVID-19, the ministry said.









Singapore is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening after a "circuit breaker" period of almost two months to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As more activities resume, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday said the increase in the average number of new COVID-19 cases in the community per day is “not unexpected”.

“This is not unexpected as more activities resume and the number of interactions increases. A similar trend can be observed in many other countries that have exited from lockdowns and restrictions."



With Singapore in Phase 2, the risk of transmission increases if a person who turns out to have COVID-19 does not see a doctor immediately and goes out to work or to have a meal, added Minister of National Development Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on COVID-19.



