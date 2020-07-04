Singapore reports 185 new COVID-19 infections, with 9 in the community and 1 imported case

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 185 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday (Jul 4), including nine community cases.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 44,664.

Among the new community cases were four Singaporeans or permanent residents, and five work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary update.



There was also one imported case involving a Singapore permanent resident. MOH said the case had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of the cases reported on Saturday are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added. MOH said it will provide further updates later in the day.

MOH said on Thursday that it placed 58 households at Block 111 Tampines Street 11 under active phone surveillance and that these residents and their visitors would be tested for COVID-19.

"This is a precautionary measure after MOH had detected nine confirmed cases from two households residing at the block.

"In total, 116 residents and visitors have been tested, and all the results have come back

negative for COVID-19. MOH will continue to closely monitor the situation," the ministry said.













On Friday, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced hotels in Singapore may apply to reopen for staycation bookings. However, hotels will have to comply with various safe management measures to do so.

Cinemas are also allowed to reopen from Jul 13, with up to 50 patrons in each cinema hall.

Singapore is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening, which began on Jun 19.

