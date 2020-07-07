Singapore reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, including 20 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 157 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Jul 7), including 20 cases in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary report.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 45,140.

There are 12 Singaporeans or permanent residents and eight work pass holders among the new community cases.

"From our preliminary investigations, of these 20 cases, 12 were close contacts of earlier cases, and had already been placed on quarantine. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other cases," said the ministry.



MOH also added that there were three imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of Tuesday's cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said.

More details will be released by the health ministry later in the day.













On Monday, MOH added 26 more locations to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

The new locations include shopping malls such as Jewel Changi Airport, ION Orchard, Sim Lim Square, Tang Plaza, Compass One, Lucky Plaza and Plaza Singapura.

Food and beverage outlets such as One Man Coffee at Upper Thomson Road, the Daily Scoop at Sembawang Road and East Coast Lagoon Food Village were also among the new locations.

There were also several supermarkets, including Sheng Siong outlets in Yuan Ching Road and Jurong West Avenue 5, as well as an NTUC FairPrice store in Eunos Crescent.



