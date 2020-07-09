Singapore reports 21 community cases among 125 new COVID-19 infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 125 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Jul 9), including 21 community infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a preliminary update.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 45,423.

There are four Singaporeans or permanent residents among the new cases and 17 work pass holders.

"From our preliminary investigations, of the 21 cases, five were close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed on quarantine," said MOH.

There is also one imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

MOH will announce more details in its update on Thursday night.







On Wednesday Singapore reported 158 new COVID-19 cases, including a 69-year-old-Singaporean man who was found unresponsive at home.

The man, identified as Case 45227, died on Tuesday. He had been found unresponsive at home and was taken to Sengkang General Hospital’s emergency department. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day.

He also had a history of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, hypothyroidism and chronic kidney disease.

"The preliminary cause of death is cardiorespiratory failure, pending further investigations by the coroner," said MOH.

