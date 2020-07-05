Singapore reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, including 18 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 136 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jul 5), with 18 infections in the community, according to a preliminary update by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 44,800.

Among the community cases, six are Singaporeans or permanent residents and 12 work pass holders.

MOH said five of the community infections were close contacts of earlier cases, and had already been placed on quarantine. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other infections.

There were also seven imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of Sunday's infections are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said.

The ministry will announce more updates later in the day.







Singapore is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening, which began on Jun 19.

From Jul 13, cinemas are also allowed to reopen, with up to 50 patrons in each cinema hall.

Hotels in Singapore may also apply to reopen for staycation bookings. However, hotels will have to comply with various safe management measures to do so.

No more than five guests are allowed in each room.

