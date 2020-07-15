Singapore reports 249 new COVID-19 cases, including 16 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 249 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 15), including 16 cases in the community and five imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 46,878.

All the community cases involve work pass holders. Four of them were close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed on quarantine, said MOH.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other cases.



The five imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, MOH said.



The rest of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The ministry said it will provide more details of the new cases on Wednesday night.









Singapore reported its 27th COVID-19 death on Tuesday – a 62-year-old man known as Case 17168.

The Singaporean was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 30. He also had a history of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

On Tuesday as well, Singapore and Malaysia announced they are working to resume cross-border travel on Aug 10 for business travellers and residents on long-term passes, subject to precautionary measures.

Both countries have agreed to implement two schemes – the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement – that target different groups of travellers.

Singapore is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening that began on Jun 19, with the gradual resumption of operations by more businesses.



