469 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore, including 15 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 469 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jul 27), including 15 imported cases and two infections in the community.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 50,838.

Of the two cases in the community, one is a Singaporean and one is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All 15 imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

The remaining new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

More details of the new cases will be announced on Monday night, MOH added.

CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL BETWEEN SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA

On Sunday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said Singapore and Malaysia have settled arrangements for cross-border travel between both countries, but are not yet ready to allow daily commuting.

"Give us a couple of weeks to monitor the (COVID-19) figures, both in Malaysia, in particular Johor, and in Singapore. And as we gain greater confidence that the control of the pandemic is well-executed in both places, we can then begin the discussions for how we can allow daily commuting," said Dr Balakrishnan on Sunday.

Applications for the Reciprocal Green Lane and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement - which will allow travel for official, business and work purposes between Singapore and Malaysia - will open on Aug 10.

