399 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 399 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Jul 21), with nine infections in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 48,434.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the cases in the community, one is a Singaporean and eight are work pass holders. There are also three imported cases who were isolated or placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

"The higher number of cases today is mainly due to a batch of test results from the previous day reported to MOH after the 12pm cut-off for yesterday’s reporting," said the ministry.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said.

The ministry added that it will announce more information about the new cases in a later update.

Advertisement

Advertisement







Singapore is in Phase 2 of its reopening after a "circuit breaker" period to curb the spread of COVID-19, with businesses gradually resuming operations.



More shopping malls and eateries were on Monday added to MOH's list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious.



The locations also included a gym, ChimpChamp Fitness at Orchard Gateway, and a spa, Yunomori Onsen and Spa at Kallang Wave Mall.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said last Friday that Singapore must be prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 infections, citing the resurgence of cases in other countries.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram