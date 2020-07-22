310 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 310 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 22), with seven infections in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 48,744.

Among the cases in the community, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four are work pass holders.

There are also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry said.

MOH added that it will announce more information about the new cases in a later update.

A FairPrice outlet at Joo Chiat Complex was added to the list of locations visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, MOH said on Tuesday.



Another 69 foreign worker dormitories were also cleared of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday.

This includes Sungei Tengah Lodge, which had the second largest COVID-19 cluster in Singapore with 2,203 COVID-19 cases as of Jul 17. MOH declared the cluster closed a day later.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli on Tuesday expressed concern that "some complacency may be setting in", as large groups were found congregating at some beaches last weekend.



Groups of more than 10 people were spotted at the beaches of East Coast Park and Sentosa, with many not wearing masks despite being reminded to do so.

"Many of us enjoy meeting and hanging out with friends and family members, and we miss how we used to be able to do this freely," Mr Masagos said in a Facebook post.

"But we are still in the midst of a long battle with the COVID-19 pandemic. We must be mindful, and continue being vigilant. This is critical, for us to protect one another."



