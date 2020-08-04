295 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 imported infections
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 295 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Aug 4), including two in the community and seven imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
This brings the total number of cases in the country to 53,346.
Of the two community cases, one is a Singaporean and the other is a work pass holder, said MOH in its preliminary daily update.
All seven imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.
The remaining cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.
Details of the new cases will be announced on Tuesday night, said the ministry.
READ: COVID-19: 12 religious organisations will be allowed to hold services of up to 100 people as part of pilot
MAP: All the places that COVID-19 community cases visited while they were infectious
From Aug 11, travellers entering Singapore who are serving their stay-home notice outside of dedicated facilities will have to wear an electronic monitoring device throughout the 14-day period.
This will apply to all travellers including Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, work pass holders and their dependents.
READ: Nursing home's licence revoked after repeated non-compliance with measures including those related to COVID-19
READ: Singapore, US agree on importance of COVID-19 vaccines being made available globally: MFA
Any attempt to leave the place of residence or tamper with the electronic device will trigger an alert to the authorities.
Those who are caught flouting the stay-home notice requirements or tampering with the device may be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed up to six months.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram