Singapore reports 278 new COVID-19 cases, 4 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 278 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Jul 30), with four infections in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

This takes the national tally to 51,809.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the community infections, there are 3 work pass holders and one Singaporean.

There are also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.







Advertisement

Advertisement

The COVID-19 outbreak has taken a toll on Singapore's economy and labour market. Preliminary data from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday showed Singapore's overall unemployment rate rose in the second quarter to its highest level in more than a decade, as retrenchments more than doubled and total employment declined.

The overall unemployment rate rose to 2.9 per cent from 2.4 per cent in the preceding quarter, while total employment (excluding foreign domestic workers) plunged more than four-fold.

National carrier Singapore Airlines - which has been battered by border restrictions as governments around the world seek to contain the outbreak - on Wednesday reported a net loss of S$1.12 billion for the first quarter.

It is in talks with aircraft manufacturers to delay deliveries and progress payments to reduce cash outflow at a time when the majority of its fleet of 220 planes remains parked, it said.

Nations around the globe are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and fatalities. Globally, there are now more than 17.05 million coronavirus cases, with the death toll at 666,411.

The United States marked a grim milestone on Wednesday when its coronavirus deaths surpassed 150,000 - far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

Brazil, second to the US in terms of cases and fatalities, also reported a sobering figure as it surpassed 90,000 deaths.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram