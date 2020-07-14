Singapore reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 7 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 347 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jul 14), with seven infections in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

Among the community infections, there was one Singaporean and six work pass holders.

There were also two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

The other new cases were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

MOH said it has tested and cleared more than 215,000 workers to date, or two-thirds of those living in dormitories.

"Work is ongoing to prepare these dormitories to be declared cleared, and for workers to resume work. We are on track to clear about 80 per cent of workers staying in the dormitories by end-July, and to complete the testing of dormitory residents around mid-August," said the ministry.

In the next few days, MOH said there will be a larger population of migrant workers in various purpose-built dormitories completing their isolation period and being tested for COVID-19.

"As some of them came from dormitories with higher prevalence of COVID-19 infection, we can expect a higher number of confirmed cases in the next few days from this group of migrant workers," it added.

The ministry will provide more details of the new cases on Tuesday night.







CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL WITH MALAYSIA

Singapore and Malaysia announced on Tuesday they aim to resume cross-border travel for business travellers and residents on long-term passes on Aug 10, subject to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Both countries have agreed to implement two schemes – the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement​​​​​​​ – that target different groups of travellers.

The Reciprocal Green Lane will allow travel between Singapore and Malaysia for "essential business and official purposes".

The Periodic Commuting Arrangement will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to enter that country for work.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was estimated that about 300,000 Malaysians travelled across the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link every day for work in Singapore.

Several months of COVID-19 restrictions and workplace closures have battered Singapore's construction, retail and tourism sectors, with little sign of the pain abating.

Advance gross domestic product estimates for the second quarter released on Tuesday showed that Singapore has now entered a technical recession, after the economy plunged 41.2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis.

The authorities have flagged that they expect Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink between 4 and 7 per cent this year, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to pose severe strains on the economy.



