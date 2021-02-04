Golden Village Yishun, Sun Plaza among locations added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Golden Village Yishun and shopping malls Northpoint City and Sun Plaza were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Feb 4).

Shivam Restaurant on Syed Alwi Road was also added to the list.

The full list of locations is as follows:

(Table: Ministry of Health)

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the ministry.

Singapore reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday, all imported.

In addition, an unlinked community case reported on Wednesday, known as Case 59935, was reclassified as an imported case.

The woman's serology test has come back positive, indicating a likely past infection, said the ministry.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,624 COVID-19 cases, with 29 fatalities.

