10 new community COVID-19 cases, including 7 linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE: Ten cases in the community were among 16 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (May 12), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Seven of the 10 new community cases are linked to the Changi Airport cluster. Another two are linked to previous cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six new COVID-19 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers’ dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, MOH said.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,419 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.

Advertisement

Advertisement







CHANGI AIRPORT CLUSTER GROWS FURTHER

Advertisement

Including the seven new infections reported on Wednesday, the Changi Airport COVID-19 cluster has now grown to 25 cases, including household contacts and family members of previous cases.

The first infection in the cluster was detected on May 5, when an 88-year-old man who works as a cleaner at Terminal 3 tested positive.

A Victoria Junior College student who tested positive for the virus on May 7 has also since been linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

The student had visited the Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3, the same day as two other cases in the Changi Airport cluster, said MOH in an update on the case on Tuesday.

Basement 2 of Terminal 3 - where Kopitiam is located - has been closed temporarily since Monday after several COVID-19 cases visited outlets there, according to airport authorities.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) said last Sunday that all workers in Changi Airport’s operating terminals will be tested for COVID-19 in a special testing operation.

About 9,000 workers from Terminal 1, Terminal 3 and Jewel Changi Airport will undergo these tests. Terminal 2 is not open.

SINGAPORE ON A KNIFE-EDGE

In ministerial statements in Parliament on Tuesday, Education Minister Lawrence Wong and Health Minister Gan Kim Yong provided updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

Mr Wong said that Singapore is now on a knife-edge, with community case numbers that could go either way over the next few weeks.

While Singapore has a chance of “getting things under control” by the end of the month, it only takes "one lapse or one irresponsible action" for an infection to happen, he said.

As of May 9, about 1.8 million people in Singapore have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 1.2 million of them receiving their second dose, said Mr Gan in his statement.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram