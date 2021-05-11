13 new community COVID-19 cases, including 7 linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE: Thirteen community cases were among 25 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (May 11), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Ten of the new community cases were linked to previous infections, of which seven were connected to the Changi Airport cluster. There are now 17 cases linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

The first infection in the cluster at Changi Airport was detected on May 5, when an 88-year-old man who works as a cleaner at Terminal 3 tested positive.

The remaining 12 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry in its preliminary daily update. Five of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Eight of the new community cases had already been placed in quarantine earlier.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, MOH said.







CHANGI AIRPORT CLUSTER

On Monday, MOH reported that a Raffles Medical employee and a Certis Cisco aviation security officer working at Changi Airport had tested positive. Both had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Authorities said on Sunday that all 9,000 workers at the airport's operating terminals will be tested for COVID-19.

Terminal 3's Basement 2 has also been temporarily closed to the public after several COVID-19 cases visited outlets there. The Health Ministry said it is conducting epidemiological investigations.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,403 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.

