13 new community COVID-19 cases, including 7 linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE: Thirteen community cases were among 25 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (May 11), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Ten of the new community cases were linked to previous infections, of which seven were connected to the Changi Airport cluster. There are now 17 cases linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first infection in the cluster at Changi Airport was detected on May 5, when an 88-year-old man who works as a cleaner at Terminal 3 tested positive.

Eight of the new community cases had already been placed in quarantine earlier.



The remaining 12 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry in its preliminary daily update. Five of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.



Advertisement

Advertisement

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, MOH said.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,403 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.











Advertisement

CHANGI AIRPORT CLUSTER

About 9,000 workers from Terminal 1, Terminal 3 and Jewel Changi Airport are undergoing mandatory tests for COVID-19.

Terminal 3's Basement 2 has also been temporarily closed to the public after several COVID-19 cases visited outlets there.

Singapore is now on "knife’s edge”, with community case numbers that could go either way over the next few weeks, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of Singapore's COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, on Tuesday.

While Singapore has a chance of “getting things under control” by the end of the month, it only takes "one lapse or one irresponsible action" for an infection to happen, said Mr Wong in a ministerial statement in Parliament.

"That infection may end up being a super-spreader event in the community," he added.

He said that “a full suite” of protective community measures is needed, as even the tightest of border controls might still see imported cases leaking into the country.

As of May 9, about 1.8 million people in Singapore have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 1.2 million of them receiving their second dose, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Gan said that the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the known risks, adding that there remains a need to encourage Singaporeans to be vaccinated.

As of Monday, 30 local fully vaccinated cases have tested positive for COVID-19, noted Mr Gan.

"Most of our local cases of infected vaccinated individuals were asymptomatic. None had severe COVID-19 disease requiring more intensive care," said the Health Minister in his ministerial statement.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram