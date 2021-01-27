'We'll probably have to take it sooner or later': Seniors react on first day of COVID-19 community vaccination roll-out

SINGAPORE: Singapore started vaccinating seniors in the community against COVID-19, with those in Tanjong Pagar and Ang Mo Kio receiving their first dose on Wednesday (Jan 27).

For 64-year-old masseuse Angeline Ko, she decided to get vaccinated because she encounters many customers in her line of work.

“So to protect myself and those around me, I thought I should take it. We will probably have to take it sooner or later anyway, so I might as well come now,” she told CNA in Mandarin.

As a volunteer with Tanjong Pagar CC who interacts with members of the public, she was eligible for the vaccine even though she is below 70.

After receiving the invitation to take the vaccine last Friday, she visited her family physician on Monday to ask more questions about whether she should take the jab.

“He has all my records, and said I should have no problem, so I decided to take the vaccination. I don’t take any medicine but I wanted to get reassurance from the doctor because I’ve been going to him for very long, and he has also taken the vaccine,” she added.

She also was not concerned about the side effects of the vaccination.

“We’ve all seen news about some of the side effects, and obviously some of these are true. But if you read the news properly, there are a lot of people who have taken the vaccination overseas, and just a few cases had really bad side effects,” she told CNA.

“The percentage is very small, and any kind of medical treatment or medicine will have risks. So I don’t think we should think that it will definitely happen to us.”



The registration counters at Tanjong Pagar CC community vaccination centre. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

When CNA visited the community vaccination centre at Tanjong Pagar Community Club on Wednesday at lunchtime, there was a steady flow of seniors coming to get the jab or make their vaccination appointment. Some were accompanied by family members.

There were about 300 appointments made for the first day on Wednesday at Tanjong Pagar CC and the turnout was “very good” and “very encouraging”, said lead physician for the vaccination centre Dr Tan Joo Peng.

Six out of the 12 vaccination stations were running, with six registration counters open as well, he added.

“All the elderly I’ve met, although they have a lot of questions and queries about the vaccination, they’re all very positive and ready to take the vaccine. So I think that’s something very heartwarming to me,” he said.

The Tanjong Pagar CC community vaccination centre. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Retiree Richard Lim, 70, said he was prepared to take the vaccine once he was became eligible to do so.

“I thought to support the Government and support everybody, and make sure Singapore is safe,” he said, adding that he had no concerns about the vaccine as he trusts the decision to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

He made his appointment after a volunteer from the People’s Association visited his home and invited him to get the jab.

“In fact, the Government makes it so easy and seamless for us, I didn’t even have to come down to do registration,” he said, adding that his family members were supportive of his decision, and that he would also encourage them to take the vaccine when they become eligible for it.

Seniors waiting under observation after taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tanjong Pagar CC community vaccination centre. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Mdm Nancy Yeo, 73, was not home when volunteers visited her on Monday. After reading the letter, she decided to visit the centre on Wednesday to find out more about the vaccine.

“I got the invitation to come and do it, but now I don’t know whether I want to do it. But most probably I have to do it. So I’m trying (to decide) now that Chinese New Year is so near, whether I should do it now or after Chinese New Year,” she told CNA, while waiting for her turn to speak to volunteers at the Tanjong Pagar CC community booking centre.

“I’m concerned about the side effects I might get from the job and if I don't feel well as a result. I still have quite a lot of things to do for Chinese New Year, like cleaning and all,” she said, adding that she also helps to take care of her grandson on weekdays.

“If I want to do it now and get this out of my mind for a peace of mind, then most probably I will take Friday, then I can rest on Saturday and Sunday.”



