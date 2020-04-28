No exercising, dog walking within condominiums' common areas: BCA

SINGAPORE: Exercising and dog walking are not permitted within the common areas of condominiums as part of measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Tuesday (Apr 28).



Singapore is currently undergoing a "circuit breaker" period to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus. People are urged to stay home as much as possible, although they can go out for essential activities and exercise.



In response to CNA's queries, the BCA said residents may exercise or walk their dogs in public areas that are freely accessible, but not in condominiums' common areas.



"These public areas could be any public path, a green or an open space that is managed or maintained for the Government or a public body, and is accessible to the general public without payment of any fee," the authority said.



It noted that many strata-titled developments, including private condominiums, have common areas within their gated compounds with facilities such as gardens, playgrounds and pools and other open spaces and paths.



"However, it can get crowded in these spaces, and there is difficulty in enforcing safe distancing," it said.

"Hence, all the sports or recreational facilities within strata-titled developments are required to be closed during this period and residents are not permitted to exercise in the common areas."



The BCA said it hopes "everyone understands the need" for the measures and will "do their part to comply with the requirements, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19".



