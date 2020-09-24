COVID-19 patient fell from height, no foul play suspected in his death, police officer says in coroner hearing

SINGAPORE: A COVID-19 patient who was found motionless at the third floor of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in April fell from a height and no foul play is suspected in his death, the investigating officer told a coroner's court on Thursday (Sep 24).

Mr Alagu Periyakaruppan, a 46-year-old Indian national, died due to injuries sustained in the fall, the officer said.

An autopsy found that he had injuries such as a ruptured heart, bleeding into chest cavities, fractured ribs and bleeding over the surface of the brain. There was no evidence of pneumonia, said the investigating officer.

The police report stated that Mr Periyakaruppan likely removed a window pane next to his bed in a ward, where he stayed with another COVID-19 patient. He then climbed out and fell from the seventh floor, landing on the third floor.



Mr Periyakaruppan was admitted to hospital on Apr 19 when he complained of headache and fever, and a swab test later confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19.

At about 5.30am on Apr 23, Mr Periyakaruppan filmed two videos in the toilet of his ward.

In one of the videos, he said: "The doctors are saying that I have coronavirus. Therefore I do not wish to stay alive. I am ready to lose my life. Nobody or nothing has anything to do with this. I have recorded this with a sober mind."

At about 6.15am, a staff nurse putting on her protection equipment outside Mr Periyakaruppan's cubicle heard a thud and thought he might have fallen.

She looked in and saw the other COVID-19 patient sitting up but could not find Mr Periyakaruppan. When she could not find him in the toilet, she went to his bed and noticed that one of the window panes had been removed and placed on the floor. A metal hook was later found beside the window, which could have been used to dislodge the pane.

There was a pair of black slippers next to the window, and a search was conducted for Mr Periyakaruppan.

He was found lying at an open-air staircase landing on the third floor in his hospital gown. Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead later that morning.

The case was declared a coroner's case shortly after and investigations began.

Mr Periyakaruppan was a construction worker at Multi-Lines Engineering, and his wife told TODAY after his death that she had no idea he was even hospitalised for COVID-19.



Mr Periyakaruppan's nephew attended the hearing on Thursday and asked if he could get the death certificate for insurance claims. The coroner will issue her findings at a later date.

NO LAPSE FOUND: HOSPITAL COMMITTEE

The chairman of a committee convened by the hospital after Mr Periyakaruppan died told the court that no lapse was found in the clinical care given to Mr Periyakaruppan.

He said the incident was reviewed and "we feel care was provided properly". There was "no indication that the patient was exhibiting any suicidal thoughts or behaviour" and the incident was "not predictable nor preventable", said Dr Goh Kah Hong.

He said Mr Periyakaruppan would have been told, as with other COVID-19 patients, that he could recover from the disease.

Mr Periyakaruppan was found to be pleasant and helpful, helping out fellow patients during mealtimes, and exhibited no signs of suicidal risk, although he was "a bit quiet".

"He mentioned some worries about his financial future as well as worrying about his kids in India," said Dr Goh. "Those were common concerns by patients in similar situations."

Mr Periyakaruppan had been making expected progress with no complications and was on track to be transferred to a community isolation facility, he said.



While there was no lapse in care found, the committee made some recommendations, such as steps to address patients' feelings of isolation and fear.

Nurses said that foreign workers were good patients and were not demanding, according to Dr Goh. But some workers struggled to understand what COVID-19 is and repeatedly asked why they were in hospital.

Dr Goh said the hospital had an interpreter service and also translated materials, and patients were told about their conditions in languages they understood.



"The number of patients was very overwhelming," said Dr Goh, referring to the pandemic situation at the time. "We did the best that we could."



Where to get help: Samaritans of Singapore operates a 24-hour hotline at 1800 221 4444, or you can email pat@sos.org.sg. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.



