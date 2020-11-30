Cornerman who tested positive for COVID-19 was due to take part in ONE Championship event

SINGAPORE: A cornerman who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Singapore was due to take part in a ONE Championship event on Friday (Dec 4).



The 58-year-old man had tested negative for COVID-19 before flying from Belarus to Singapore, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and ONE said on Monday in response to CNA's queries on Sunday night.



He tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival on Nov 27. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday the 58-year-old man had arrived from Belarus on a short-term visit pass.



"As part of the stringent protocols for foreign athletes and crew taking part in this event, he was placed in isolation since arrival. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was conveyed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment," said ONE and STB.

Three other participants in the event who were on the same flight as the cornerman are currently serving their quarantine in a dedicated facility.



The event slated for Friday, titled ONE: Big Bang, will proceed as scheduled on Dec 4, STB and ONE added.



"In line with ONE’s protocol and the Singapore Government’s regulations, all foreign-based athletes, cornermen and staff must be isolated until they receive a negative test result, after which they will follow a strictly controlled itinerary that has been pre-approved," the joint statement read.

"Foreign-based athletes and their production crew are also required to be tested four times – before they depart their country, on arrival in Singapore, as well as before and after their fight."

During a bout, a cornerman provides assistance for an MMA fighter. Their duties typically include applying ice to reduce swelling and making sure the fighter is sufficiently hydrated.



2 CORNERMEN TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN OCTOBER

Last month, two cornermen who were slated to participate in a ONE Championship live sporting event on Oct 30 also tested positive for COVID-19.



Both men had tested negative for the coronavirus before flying into Singapore from the United States and Russia, and tested negative for COVID-19 upon their arrival as well.



However, they tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct 27 and did not participate in the event as an additional safety precaution.



The live sporting event held on Oct 30 was one of the first to pilot the use of COVID-19 antigen rapid tests and had a maximum capacity of 250 spectators.



