Coronation Plaza, Ghim Moh Market visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Coronation Shopping Plaza and Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre were on Tuesday (May 18) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building, an OCBC Bank branch in Toa Payoh Central and the Start Smart Learning Centre facility at Tampines Street 12 were also added to the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Other malls and restaurants on the list include Toast & Curry on Sentosa, United, Ri Ri Sheng Mala Hotpot in at Tampines Street 81, United Square Shopping Mall, Causeway Point and The Punggol Settlement.

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."



Singapore reported a total of 38 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 27 in the community. Of the 27 community cases, 11 are unlinked to previous infections.

