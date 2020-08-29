Singapore reports 51 new COVID-19 infections, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 51 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Aug 29), bringing the national total to 56,717.

There is one new infection in the community involving a work pass holder.

Three are imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

More details will be released later in the day, the ministry added.

MOH had announced on Friday that out of the 80 new cases reported in foreign worker dormitories, 58 were in Sungei Tengah Lodge. The dormitory was reported as a new COVID-19 cluster on Aug 22 – about a month after it was declared to be "fully cleared" of the coronavirus.

SHIP THAT CARRIED INFECTED SEAFARERS TO LEAVE SINGAPORE

Earlier on Saturday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that the ship that carried crew members who later tested positive for COVID-19 is expected to leave Singapore once relief crew members are on board.

The vessel arrived in Singapore from India for repairs and refuelling on Aug 8. Four days later, a seafarer from the ship tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, at least 15 crew members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to an MPA spokesperson, repair works on the ship have been completed and the ship agent is making arrangements for relief crew members.

"This ship will be disinfected thoroughly before the relief crew members board the ship. The ship is expected to leave Singapore once the relief crew members are on board," said MPA.

