Singapore's COVID-19 cases top 13,000 after 931 more confirmed

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore crossed the 13,000 mark on Sunday (Apr 26), after another 931 cases were confirmed as of noon.

The vast majority of the latest cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary release of figures.



Fifteen cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents, added MOH.



The new cases bring the national total to 13,624.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry said.



Singapore is now in a "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19. The period was at first scheduled to end on May 4 but will now last until Jun 1.

All non-essential workplaces have been closed and residents told not to leave the house except to buy food and groceries or to exercise alone in the neighbourhood.

Twelve people in Singapore have died due to COVID-19. The latest fatality was announced on Wednesday night - an 84-year-old Singaporean woman identified as Case 1071.

