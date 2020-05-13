2 COVID-19 cases' deaths not attributed to coronavirus: MOH

SINGAPORE: Two COVID-19 patients who died have not been added to the official death toll because their causes of death were not attributed to COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (May 12).

A 31-year-old Indian national, Case 24013, died on Sunday. He had collapsed after complaining of chest pain while he was at his dormitory, MOH said.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Monday. The health ministry said the cause of death was coronary thrombosis.

Coronary thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel of the heart, restricting blood flow.

This can lead to myocardial infarction – the medical term for a heart attack – which occurs when blood flow slows or stops to part of the heart.

He is the fifth COVID-19 case since the start of April to have died of heart issues and whose death was not linked to the coronavirus.

The second man, a 50-year-old Thai national known as Case 23908, died on Tuesday.

He had been sent to the emergency department at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after suffering respiratory arrest on Sunday.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 a day before he died.

MOH said the cause of death was cerebral haemorrhage, which is when there is bleeding in the brain.

Both deaths were not added to the official "death count", which stands at 21.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” MOH said.

“This is consistent with international practice for classifying deaths.”

