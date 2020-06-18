Man charged over pushing trolley against transport ambassador who advised him on mask

SINGAPORE: A man was charged in court on Thursday (Jun 18) over allegedly pushing a supermarket trolley against a transport ambassador who had asked the man to wear his face mask properly.

The 48-year-old Singaporean man was on board a train heading towards Bedok MRT station on Jun 14 when a transport ambassador asked him to cover his nose with his face mask, the police said in a news release.

"The man complied and wore his face mask properly, covering his nose, but allegedly scolded vulgarities at the transport ambassador," said the police.

At Bedok MRT station, both alighted and the transport ambassador followed the man to report him to the police.



"However, the man attempted to get away and at a supermarket along New Upper Changi Road, he allegedly pushed a supermarket trolley against the transport ambassador’s right kneecap," added the police.

The man was charged with one count of causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety or others.

He is also being investigated for a possible breach of safe distancing measures and for intentionally causing alarm.

The police said it took "a stern view of abusive and irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of (safe distancing measures)".

It urged members of the public to cooperate with the instructions of transport ambassadors and said it would not tolerate any verbal or physical abuse towards them.

