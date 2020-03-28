Message circulating online about safe-distancing ambassadors imposing fines untrue: Enterprise Singapore

SINGAPORE: A message circulating on messaging platforms and social media claiming that an Enterprise Singapore safe-distancing ambassador had fined someone for sitting on a seat that was marked out as part of safe-distancing measures is false.

In a Facebook post late on Friday (Mar 27), Enterprise Singapore confirmed that the rumour is not true.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Safe-distancing ambassadors are deployed by various government agencies to guide and ensure that businesses implement and comply with the safe distancing measures. They do not impose fines," Enterprise Singapore said, adding that members of the public should avoid spreading unverified information.



Safe distancing measures are seen at a Toast Box outlet in Chinatown.

Safe-distancing rules in Singapore came into effect at 11.59pm on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the regulations, owners of premises and event organisers must ensure that non-fixed seating is at least 1m away from any other seat at all times. If seats are fixed to the floor, alternate seats need to be demarcated as a seat not to be occupied.

In public places where queues are formed, such as at retail stores or supermarkets, individuals need to stand 1m apart in the queue.

Business owners and event organisers who do not abide by these regulations may be jailed up to six months, or fined up to S$10,000, or both.



Individuals who intentionally sit on demarcated seats or stand in a queue less than 1m away from another individual could also face the above penalties.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram