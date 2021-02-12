2 community cases among 18 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Feb 12), including two cases in the community.

There were 16 imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary update.

More information will be released on Friday night.







Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday said the bulk of Singapore's economy is expected to recover this year after last year's drubbing from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some sectors - such as transport, tourism and aviation - may take a longer time to do so, Mr Lee told reporters after visiting Singapore Airlines and Changi General Hospital staff members on the first day of Chinese New Year.

MORE THAN 52,000 TRANSPORT WORKERS RECEIVED FIRST DOSE OF VACCINE

More than 52,000 workers across the transport sector have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. These include 39,000 frontline staff in the aviation and maritime sectors or about 90 per cent of the 43,000 expected to be vaccinated under the Sea-Air Vaccination Exercise launched last month.

Meanwhile 14,000 workers from Singapore's public bus and train operators have received their first jab of the vaccine since Jan 25, with 66,000 more land transport workers scheduled to receive their vaccination over the coming months, said the Ministry of Transport.

Additionally, three flights operated by the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group's carriers - SIA, budget airline Scoot and regional carrier Silkair - took off on Thursday with all pilots and cabin crew vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,777 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.



