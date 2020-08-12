HomeTeamNS Khatib, Warren Golf and Country Club among new locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: HomeTeamNS Khatib and Warren Golf and Country Club were among the new locations added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Aug 12).

HomeTeamNS Khatib was visited on five occasions between Jul 31 and Aug 3. Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot and Orchid Live Seafood were visited on two of those occasions, in the afternoon and evening of Aug 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warren Golf and Country Club at Choa Chu Kang Way was visited twice, on Jul 30 and Aug 4.

The remaining places added to the list were a hair salon in Bukit Batok, Chong Pang Wet Market and Food Centre, and Northpoint City.

(Table: MOH)

Advertisement

Advertisement

People who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by the ministry. As a precautionary measure, people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, MOH said.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.



CNA has contacted HomeTeamNS for more information.

Singapore on Wednesday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count since Mar 30.

The sole community infection reported on Wednesday was a 58-year-old Singaporean man who had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Two Singaporeans - an 8-year-old boy who returned from India on Jul 3 and a 37-year-old man who returned from Indonesia on Jul 30 - were among the 11 imported cases.

Thirty of the new cases were work permit holders living in dormitories.

In addition, about 800 migrant workers were "newly quarantined" after a COVID-19 case was discovered in a dormitory that was previously cleared, said MOH.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram